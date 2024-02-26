Terran Orbital Corp Shares Are Up -66.70% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.09% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -236.36% off its 52-week high price of $3.33 and 37.37% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

Sporting 6.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LLAP stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corp shares have moved -13.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) have changed 23.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terran Orbital Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.58%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.10% and 52.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.81 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $31.92 million and $28.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.80% for the current quarter and 76.30% for the next.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.11% with a share float percentage of 63.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terran Orbital Corp having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 15.32 million shares worth more than $22.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., with the holding of over 13.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.22 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 2.42 million shares of worth $3.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.09 million shares of worth $2.55 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.