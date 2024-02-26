Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Surprises Wall Street With -12.65% Stock Price Loss

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.08 and has seen 6.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.86M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -12.65% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -2700.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and -20.0% below the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting -12.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SBFM stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 28.47%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares have moved -80.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed -78.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.