Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $710.03M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.26% during that session. The LAB stock price is -28.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.16 and 40.41% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Sporting 4.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAB stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, Standard BioTools Inc shares have moved 10.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) have changed 4.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.15.