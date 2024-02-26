Solid Power Inc (SLDP): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $280.15M, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -122.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 29.94% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLDP stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 14.21%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc shares have moved 8.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed 17.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.