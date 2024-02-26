SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Has Fallen -4.30%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -1.82 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.30% during that session. The SMX stock price is -125833.33% off its 52-week high price of $415.58 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting -4.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMX stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares have moved -52.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed 53.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.