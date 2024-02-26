Small Cap Stock Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) Is A Buy – Analysts

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $3.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The CORZ stock price is -94.27% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 16.88% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Sporting -2.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CORZ stock price touched $3.14 or saw a rise of 18.23%. Year-to-date, Core Scientific Inc shares have moved -8.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) have changed -8.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.