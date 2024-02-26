Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 66.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.59M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -25.96% during that session. The CRGE stock price is -2540.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.32 and -40.0% below the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.15 million shares.
Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information
Sporting -25.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRGE stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 51.88%. Year-to-date, Charge Enterprises Inc shares have moved -52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) have changed -63.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.
Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -90.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.90%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.06 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $167.96 million and $193.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.20% for the current quarter and -36.20% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -133.34% over the past 5 years.
CRGE Dividends
Charge Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 49.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.04% with a share float percentage of 47.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charge Enterprises Inc having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arena Investors LP with over 11.6 million shares worth more than $0.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Arena Investors LP held 6.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 4.37% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 3.55 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.