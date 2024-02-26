Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 66.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.59M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -25.96% during that session. The CRGE stock price is -2540.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.32 and -40.0% below the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.15 million shares.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Sporting -25.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRGE stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 51.88%. Year-to-date, Charge Enterprises Inc shares have moved -52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -46.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) have changed -63.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.