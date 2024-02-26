Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Alector Inc (ALEC)

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $609.01M, closed the last trade at $6.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The ALEC stock price is -46.8% off its 52-week high price of $9.41 and 42.9% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.14K shares.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALEC stock price touched $6.41 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Alector Inc shares have moved -19.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have changed 4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.04.