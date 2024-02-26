Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Shares Are Down -5.79% YTD

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $14.64 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -93.58% off its 52-week high price of $28.34 and 17.28% above the 52-week low of $12.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SHLS stock price touched $14.64 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares have moved -5.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) have changed 8.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.57.