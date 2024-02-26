Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Shares Are Down -5.79% YTD

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $14.64 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -93.58% off its 52-week high price of $28.34 and 17.28% above the 52-week low of $12.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information
Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SHLS stock price touched $14.64 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares have moved -5.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) have changed 8.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.57.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.08%, compared to 21.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and 21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.90%.
17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.94 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $94.65 million and $105.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.40% for the current quarter and 27.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 79.71% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.30%.
SHLS Dividends
Shoals Technologies Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.