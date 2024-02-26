Shares Of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) Declined -13.46% In One Month

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.71M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it -0.25% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -1391.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NUTX stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc shares have moved -34.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -13.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.