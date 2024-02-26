Shares Of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Gain 26.27% In A Month

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.08M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -757.72% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 28.19% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Sporting -1.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NAAS stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 20.32%. Year-to-date, Naas Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -1.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed 26.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -77.39% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.47% over the past 5 years.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.06% with a share float percentage of 13.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naas Technology Inc ADR having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.52 million shares worth more than $5.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 4.20% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $2.03 million while later fund manager owns 25508.0 shares of worth $38006.0 as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.