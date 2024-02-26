Shares Of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Gain 26.27% In A Month

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.08M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -757.72% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 28.19% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Sporting -1.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NAAS stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 20.32%. Year-to-date, Naas Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -1.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed 26.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.