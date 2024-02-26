Shares Of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Decreased By -14.40% In A Month

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 12.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98M, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 17.75% during that session. The FRGT stock price is -1291.84% off its 52-week high price of $34.10 and 24.08% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 531.99K shares.
Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information
Sporting 17.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FRGT stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, Freight Technologies Inc shares have moved -27.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) have changed -14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 33010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -40.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.
FRGT Dividends
Freight Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.25% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freight Technologies Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 58187.0 shares worth more than $40026.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.60% of shares outstanding.