Shares Of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Decreased By -14.40% In A Month

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 12.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98M, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 17.75% during that session. The FRGT stock price is -1291.84% off its 52-week high price of $34.10 and 24.08% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 531.99K shares.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Sporting 17.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FRGT stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, Freight Technologies Inc shares have moved -27.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) have changed -14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 33010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.