Shares Of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Inclined 23.76% In One Month

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 3.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.72M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -15.54% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -6566.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting -15.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CNXA stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 40.85%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares have moved 3.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 23.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.