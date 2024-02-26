Shares Of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) Decreased By -23.43% In A Month

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.22M, closed the last trade at $5.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The AIRS stock price is -69.91% off its 52-week high price of $9.94 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.77K shares.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) trade information

Sporting -5.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AIRS stock price touched $5.85 or saw a rise of 20.73%. Year-to-date, Airsculpt Technologies Inc shares have moved -21.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) have changed -23.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.2.