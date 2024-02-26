Shares Of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) Decreased By -23.43% In A Month

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.22M, closed the last trade at $5.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The AIRS stock price is -69.91% off its 52-week high price of $9.94 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.77K shares.
Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) trade information
Sporting -5.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AIRS stock price touched $5.85 or saw a rise of 20.73%. Year-to-date, Airsculpt Technologies Inc shares have moved -21.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) have changed -23.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.2.
Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Airsculpt Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.70%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $40.7 million and $45.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 16.50% for the next.
AIRS Dividends
Airsculpt Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.99% with a share float percentage of 104.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airsculpt Technologies Inc having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC with over 29.32 million shares worth more than $252.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC held 51.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SW Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.41 million and represent 6.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $2.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $2.59 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.