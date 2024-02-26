Shares In Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) 188.55% Up, YTD

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.52M, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 27.70% during that session. The IFBD stock price is -4291.27% off its 52-week high price of $165.99 and 88.62% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information
Sporting 27.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IFBD stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, Infobird Co Ltd shares have moved 188.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 157.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) have changed 618.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.
Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -24.40% over the past 6 months.
IFBD Dividends
Infobird Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.41% with a share float percentage of 0.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infobird Co Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23929.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29432.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.