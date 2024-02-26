Shares In Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) 188.55% Up, YTD

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.52M, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 27.70% during that session. The IFBD stock price is -4291.27% off its 52-week high price of $165.99 and 88.62% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Sporting 27.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IFBD stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, Infobird Co Ltd shares have moved 188.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 157.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) have changed 618.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.