Shares In FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) 5.67% Up, YTD

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it 0.11% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -321.05% off its 52-week high price of $0.80 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.37 million shares.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information
Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FAZE stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 35.59%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc shares have moved 5.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -26.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
FAZE Dividends
FaZe Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 28.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.02% with a share float percentage of 66.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 11.03 million shares worth more than $2.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 14.23% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is JW Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.62 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $75324.0 while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $67674.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.