Shares In FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) 5.67% Up, YTD

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it 0.11% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -321.05% off its 52-week high price of $0.80 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.37 million shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FAZE stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 35.59%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc shares have moved 5.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -26.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.