SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -0.94 and has seen 19.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.98M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -30.89% during that session. The ICU stock price is -327.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 79.22% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting -30.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ICU stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 55.15%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved 73.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed -6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.