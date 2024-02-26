SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -0.94 and has seen 19.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.98M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -30.89% during that session. The ICU stock price is -327.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 79.22% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information
Sporting -30.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ICU stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 55.15%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved 73.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed -6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 213.61% over the past 6 months.
1 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
ICU Dividends
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 17.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.95% with a share float percentage of 3.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corp having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.47% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84112.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 80618.0 shares of worth $61842.0 while later fund manager owns 26907.0 shares of worth $20640.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.