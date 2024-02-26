Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.24M, closed the last trade at $8.23 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 3.52% during that session. The REPL stock price is -201.46% off its 52-week high price of $24.81 and 28.43% above the 52-week low of $5.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Sporting 3.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the REPL stock price touched $8.23 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Replimune Group Inc shares have moved -2.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have changed 6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.39.