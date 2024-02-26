Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -14.71%

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 5.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.70M, closed the last trade at $2.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -14.71% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -705.86% off its 52-week high price of $23.37 and 65.17% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 million shares.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Sporting -14.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVSN stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 54.55%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd shares have moved 90.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -52.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed -46.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.