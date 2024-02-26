Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -14.71%

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 5.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.70M, closed the last trade at $2.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -14.71% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -705.86% off its 52-week high price of $23.37 and 65.17% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 million shares.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information
Sporting -14.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVSN stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 54.55%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd shares have moved 90.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -52.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed -46.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -27.50% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 137.50%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.85% over the past 5 years.
RVSN Dividends
Rail Vision Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 40.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 1.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rail Vision Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 1.59% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.