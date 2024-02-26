Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) Shares Have Loss -84.25% Over The Past Month

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it -0.37% during that session. The PEGY stock price is -2337.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Sporting -0.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PEGY stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 11.6%. Year-to-date, Pineapple Energy Inc shares have moved -86.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) have changed -84.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 69010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.