Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $684.65M, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -329.8% off its 52-week high price of $10.96 and 8.24% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.42 million shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WOOF stock price touched $2.55 or saw a rise of 8.6%. Year-to-date, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares have moved -19.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) have changed 2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.