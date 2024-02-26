Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.15M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -361.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.03 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information
Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OTLK stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 11.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 9.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 37.50% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.48% over the past 5 years.
OTLK Dividends
Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 43.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.41% with a share float percentage of 20.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics Inc having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.22 million shares worth more than $16.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.54% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.7 million and represent 2.36% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $6.28 million while later fund manager owns 3.58 million shares of worth $0.82 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.