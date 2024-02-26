Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.15M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -361.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.03 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OTLK stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 11.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 9.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.