Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28B, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The OLPX stock price is -192.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 31.12% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Sporting -0.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OLPX stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 10.5%. Year-to-date, Olaplex Holdings Inc shares have moved -22.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have changed -18.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.