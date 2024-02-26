Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -20.28% Stock Price Decline

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 3.47 and has seen 16.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.79M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -20.28% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -62.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 56.96% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.53 million shares.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting -20.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OCGN stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 38.28%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc shares have moved 38.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed 45.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.4.