Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 17.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.57M, closed the recent trade at $2.13 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 35.67% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -467.14% off its 52-week high price of $12.08 and 75.59% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting 35.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OCEA stock price touched $2.13 or saw a fall of -1.43%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved 222.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 292.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed 262.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.