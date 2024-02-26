Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Investors To Make Money Again

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $802.49M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.27% during that session. The NG stock price is -178.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.68 and 7.5% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NG stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Novagold Resources Inc. shares have moved -35.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) have changed -24.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.