Nikola Corp (NKLA): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 30.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $843.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.71% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -408.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.71 and 28.77% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 103.62 million shares.

Sporting -4.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NKLA stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 13.61%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corp shares have moved -16.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed 3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 217.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nikola Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.65%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 429.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.51 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $11.12 million and $15.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.50% for the current quarter and 106.80% for the next.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.71% with a share float percentage of 42.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corp having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44.62 million shares worth more than $61.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.72 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 20.23 million shares of worth $27.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.57 million shares of worth $16.01 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.