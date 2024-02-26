NeuBase Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.33% during that session. The NBSE stock price is -660.56% off its 52-week high price of $5.40 and 16.9% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.21K shares.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Sporting -5.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NBSE stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 11.26%. Year-to-date, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -3.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) have changed 18.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 12640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.