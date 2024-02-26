Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.18M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -347.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 39.71% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Sporting 3.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NKTR stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved 20.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed 35.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.59.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.41%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.40% and 78.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.05 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.98% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 26.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.35% with a share float percentage of 64.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nektar Therapeutics having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, Lp with over 17.97 million shares worth more than $10.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deep Track Capital, Lp held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.93 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 5.85 million shares of worth $3.36 million while later fund manager owns 4.25 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.