Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) Shares Are Down -60.61% So Far This Year

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 60.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.33M, closed the last trade at $1.30 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 16.07% during that session. The MNPR stock price is -162.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 79.23% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information
Sporting 16.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNPR stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 24.86%. Year-to-date, Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 282.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 282.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) have changed 254.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 21520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 99.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.80% and 10.50% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.97% over the past 5 years.
MNPR Dividends
Monopar Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 60.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.45% with a share float percentage of 3.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monopar Therapeutics Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 99176.0 shares worth more than $84795.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 41892.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35817.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 52392.0 shares of worth $44795.0 while later fund manager owns 45167.0 shares of worth $38617.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.