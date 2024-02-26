Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) Shares Are Down -60.61% So Far This Year

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 60.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.33M, closed the last trade at $1.30 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 16.07% during that session. The MNPR stock price is -162.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 79.23% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Sporting 16.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNPR stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 24.86%. Year-to-date, Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 282.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 282.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) have changed 254.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 21520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.