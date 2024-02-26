Momentus Inc (MNTS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.30M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -7277.05% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 4.92% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNTS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 28.65%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc shares have moved -64.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -17.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 75940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.