Momentus Inc (MNTS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.30M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -7277.05% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 4.92% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information
Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNTS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 28.65%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc shares have moved -64.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -17.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 75940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.
Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -94.94% over the past 6 months.
MNTS Dividends
Momentus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.06% with a share float percentage of 10.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentus Inc having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48111.0 shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.00% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Scoggin Management, LP, with the holding of over 20000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 32963.0 shares of worth $0.52 million while later fund manager owns 14182.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.