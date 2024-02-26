Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) Shares Gain $0.5 After Investor Confidence Raised

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.82M, closed the recent trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 29.71% during that session. The MIST stock price is -104.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 39.55% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 277.58K shares.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information
Sporting 29.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MIST stock price touched $2.20 or saw a fall of -2.8%. Year-to-date, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 32.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) have changed 40.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.45%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.00%.
MIST Dividends
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.36% with a share float percentage of 53.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 3.26 million shares worth more than $9.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RTW Investments LP held 9.75% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.56 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 61456.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 44769.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.