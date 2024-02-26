Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) Shares Gain $0.5 After Investor Confidence Raised

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.82M, closed the recent trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 29.71% during that session. The MIST stock price is -104.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 39.55% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 277.58K shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Sporting 29.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MIST stock price touched $2.20 or saw a fall of -2.8%. Year-to-date, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 32.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) have changed 40.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.