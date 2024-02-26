MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Slumps -39.96%, A Loss For Bears

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) has a beta value of 5.42 and has seen 6.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.26M, closed the last trade at $6.61 per share which meant it lost -$4.4 on the day or -39.96% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -1609.53% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 77.31% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 million shares.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Sporting -39.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HOLO stock price touched $6.61 or saw a rise of 93.28%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares have moved 86.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -78.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed 222.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 49780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.