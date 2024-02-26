MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Slumps -39.96%, A Loss For Bears

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) has a beta value of 5.42 and has seen 6.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.26M, closed the last trade at $6.61 per share which meant it lost -$4.4 on the day or -39.96% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -1609.53% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 77.31% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 million shares.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information
Sporting -39.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HOLO stock price touched $6.61 or saw a rise of 93.28%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares have moved 86.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -78.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed 222.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 49780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -91.22% over the past 6 months.
HOLO Dividends
MicroCloud Hologram Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 69.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroCloud Hologram Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Xtx Topco Ltd with over 56779.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Xtx Topco Ltd held 0.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 33243.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.