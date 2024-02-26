Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.15% during that session. The MTNB stock price is -229.63% off its 52-week high price of $0.89 and 59.26% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 990.70K shares.
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information
Sporting 12.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MTNB stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have moved 24.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) have changed 41.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 43.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.50%.
MTNB Dividends
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.97% with a share float percentage of 12.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 8.72 million shares worth more than $3.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sargent Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 6.02 million shares of worth $2.17 million while later fund manager owns 2.32 million shares of worth $0.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.