Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.15% during that session. The MTNB stock price is -229.63% off its 52-week high price of $0.89 and 59.26% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 990.70K shares.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Sporting 12.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MTNB stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have moved 24.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) have changed 41.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.