Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the recent trade at $8.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -103.68% off its 52-week high price of $16.62 and 44.61% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

Sporting -2.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MRVI stock price touched $8.16 or saw a rise of 6.1%. Year-to-date, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares have moved 24.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) have changed 32.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.55 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $79.03 million and $68.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.40% for the current quarter and -2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.53% over the past 5 years.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.69% with a share float percentage of 105.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 21.68 million shares worth more than $269.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, GTCR, LLC held 16.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 11.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.65 million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 3.51 million shares of worth $43.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $35.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.