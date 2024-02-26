Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Estimation And Forecast

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53B, closed the recent trade at $1.51 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -139.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 48.34% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.41 million shares.

Sporting 1.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LUMN stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 6.21%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies Inc shares have moved -17.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have changed 9.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 146.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.12.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lumen Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.00% and -120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.39 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.15% over the past 5 years.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.43% with a share float percentage of 68.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumen Technologies Inc having a total of 625 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 142.32 million shares worth more than $321.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 14.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 115.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.89 million and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.67% shares in the company for having 47.06 million shares of worth $66.83 million while later fund manager owns 30.16 million shares of worth $68.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.