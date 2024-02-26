Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) has a beta value of -0.36 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.42M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -11.59% during that session. The LIXT stock price is -394.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 19.39% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.81K shares.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Sporting -11.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LIXT stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 29.24%. Year-to-date, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc shares have moved -16.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) have changed -5.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.