Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (LIXT) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) has a beta value of -0.36 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.42M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -11.59% during that session. The LIXT stock price is -394.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 19.39% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.81K shares.
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information
Sporting -11.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LIXT stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 29.24%. Year-to-date, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc shares have moved -16.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) have changed -5.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.
LIXT Dividends
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.08% with a share float percentage of 6.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 99432.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 4.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7106.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13998.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 7419.0 shares of worth $14615.0 while later fund manager owns 2579.0 shares of worth $5080.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.