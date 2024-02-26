Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $650.03M, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.76% during that session. The LAAC stock price is -144.2% off its 52-week high price of $9.89 and 4.94% above the 52-week low of $3.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Sporting 1.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAAC stock price touched $4.05 or saw a rise of 8.16%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares have moved -35.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) have changed -16.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.55.