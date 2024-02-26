Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $339.74M, closed the recent trade at $12.19 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 4.82% during that session. The IRBT stock price is -322.4% off its 52-week high price of $51.49 and 5.5% above the 52-week low of $11.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Sporting 4.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IRBT stock price touched $12.19 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, Irobot Corp shares have moved -68.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) have changed -30.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.