Investors In PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Will Start Making Money Again

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $932.68M, closed the recent trade at $5.68 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The PCT stock price is -109.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 58.1% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PCT stock price touched $5.68 or saw a rise of 4.22%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have moved 40.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 69.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.84.