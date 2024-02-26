Investors In PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Will Start Making Money Again

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $932.68M, closed the recent trade at $5.68 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The PCT stock price is -109.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 58.1% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 million shares.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information
Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PCT stock price touched $5.68 or saw a rise of 4.22%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have moved 40.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 69.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.84.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.81%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -360.00% and -18.80% for the next quarter.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
PCT Dividends
PureCycle Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.38% with a share float percentage of 78.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $163.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.79% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital LLC, with the holding of over 29.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.92 million and represent 17.79% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 4.25 million shares of worth $23.86 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $18.92 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.