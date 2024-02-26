Investor Trust Slackened After Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Shares Dropped By -$0.49

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $6.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -6.82% during that session. The RUM stock price is -67.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 50.3% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.77 million shares.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting -6.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RUM stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 15.83%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc shares have moved 49.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed 17.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.