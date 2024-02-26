Investor Trust Slackened After Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) Shares Gained By $0.09

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 28.66% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -6729.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 29.27% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.02K shares.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information
Sporting 28.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NEPT stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 22.5%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares have moved -22.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -12.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 5260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.46%, compared to 19.30% for the industry.
NEPT Dividends
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 43.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 10.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 40390.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 13615.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80056.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.