Investor Trust Slackened After Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) Shares Gained By $0.09

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.29M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 28.66% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -6729.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 29.27% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.02K shares.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting 28.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NEPT stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 22.5%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares have moved -22.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -12.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 5260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.