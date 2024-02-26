Investor Trust Slackened After Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Shares Gained By $0.34

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.53M, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 17.17% during that session. The ERAS stock price is -67.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 34.91% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.
Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information
Sporting 17.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ERAS stock price touched $2.32 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Erasca Inc shares have moved 8.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have changed 37.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.06.
Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Erasca Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.39%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
ERAS Dividends
Erasca Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.27% with a share float percentage of 70.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Erasca Inc having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arch Venture Management, Llc with over 11.06 million shares worth more than $30.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Arch Venture Management, Llc held 7.32% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 10.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.84 million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $5.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $4.85 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.