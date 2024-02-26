Investor Trust Slackened After Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Shares Gained By $0.34

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.53M, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 17.17% during that session. The ERAS stock price is -67.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 34.91% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Sporting 17.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ERAS stock price touched $2.32 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Erasca Inc shares have moved 8.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have changed 37.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.06.