Investor Confidence Shakens After Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Share Prices Gain $0.72

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 3.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.49B, closed the last trade at $40.40 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The SYM stock price is -58.76% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 65.0% above the 52-week low of $14.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SYM stock price touched $40.40 or saw a rise of 10.72%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc shares have moved -21.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed -1.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.14.