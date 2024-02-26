Investor Confidence Shakens After Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Share Prices Gain $0.19

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.55M, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 15.20% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -284.03% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 38.89% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.93 million shares.

Sporting 15.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BLUE stock price touched $1.44 or saw a fall of -2.13%. Year-to-date, Bluebird bio Inc shares have moved 4.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed 28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bluebird bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.36%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -273.70% and -338.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,027.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.62 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $62k and $2.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26,706.50% for the current quarter and 745.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 43.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.43% with a share float percentage of 70.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bluebird bio Inc having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 13.87 million shares worth more than $19.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.85 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 10.62% shares in the company for having 11.61 million shares of worth $16.6 million while later fund manager owns 3.39 million shares of worth $4.84 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.