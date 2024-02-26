Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.01

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.38M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The VLD stock price is -1219.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 26.92% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.69 million shares.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Sporting -3.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VLD stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Velo3D Inc shares have moved -34.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) have changed 0.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.