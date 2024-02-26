Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.39

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $14.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -2.70% during that session. The TDS stock price is -55.02% off its 52-week high price of $21.75 and 54.17% above the 52-week low of $6.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Sporting -2.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TDS stock price touched $14.03 or saw a rise of 19.18%. Year-to-date, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. shares have moved -23.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have changed -22.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -103.77%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 47.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.3 billion and $1.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.10% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next.

TDS Dividends

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.74 at a share yield of 5.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.97% with a share float percentage of 93.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.39 million shares worth more than $143.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.22 million and represent 11.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.88% shares in the company for having 7.24 million shares of worth $155.69 million while later fund manager owns 6.61 million shares of worth $121.04 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.28% of company’s outstanding stock.