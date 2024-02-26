Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Share Prices Gained By $1.07

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 5.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.70B, closed the recent trade at $16.84 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 6.80% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -0.53% off its 52-week high price of $16.93 and 80.94% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.83 million shares.

Sporting 6.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IOVA stock price touched $16.84 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved 107.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 120.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 177.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.50%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.80% and 18.00% for the next quarter.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.39 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.99% over the past 5 years.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.83% with a share float percentage of 85.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 20.4 million shares worth more than $143.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.69 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 8.87 million shares of worth $53.58 million while later fund manager owns 6.59 million shares of worth $46.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.