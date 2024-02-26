Investor Confidence Dwindles After Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) Shares Drop By About -0.02

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.86M, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The PRCH stock price is -31.65% off its 52-week high price of $3.66 and 82.01% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Sporting -0.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PRCH stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 14.98%. Year-to-date, Porch Group Inc shares have moved -9.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) have changed 24.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.24.