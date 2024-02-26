Investor Confidence Dwindles After Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Shares Gain By About 0.02

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.28M, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The ACB stock price is -252.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 3.07% above the 52-week low of $3.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.83K shares.
Sporting 0.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACB stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 17.05%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc shares have moved -31.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -15.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.15.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -32.08% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.30% for the industry.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.13 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
Aurora Cannabis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.06% with a share float percentage of 7.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verition Fund Management, LLC with over 12.34 million shares worth more than $6.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Verition Fund Management, LLC held 2.60% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 11.39 million shares of worth $6.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.