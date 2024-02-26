Investor Confidence Dwindles After Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Shares Gain By About 0.02

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.28M, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The ACB stock price is -252.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 3.07% above the 52-week low of $3.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.83K shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACB stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 17.05%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc shares have moved -31.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed -15.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.15.